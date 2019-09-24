The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lane T. Jurgens, 23, Litchfield, Sept 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended and a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance. Jurgens posted $575 on both warrants and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David K. Gray, 43, Wheeler, Sept 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Gray was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jackie A. Nichols, 31, Jewett, Sept 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Nichols was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew J. Horne, 26, Greenville, Sept 23 on a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Horne was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.