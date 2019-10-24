The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sukesh R. Bahula, 30, Urbana, Oct. 23 on a charge of criminal trespass to railroad property. Bahula was given a notice to appear and released.
- Security Transport brought Justin D. Hobbs, 29, Durand, Oklahoma, to jail Oct. 23 on an Effingham County original warrant for participation in meth manufacturing. Hobbs was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 21, Effingham, Oct, 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of interfering with domestic violence report. Rigdon was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
