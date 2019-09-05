The Effingham County Jeil reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested John S. Chapman, 33, Henderson, Kentucky, Sept. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Chapman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy R. Weishaar, 59, Wheeler, Sept. 4 on charges of driving while license revoked and improper operation of an ATV on roadway. Weishaar posted $250 and was released.
