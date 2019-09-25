The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mollie R. Peace, 32, Newton, Sept 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated assault/use deadly weapon. Peace was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamie L. Eubank, 32, Vandalia, Sept 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of possession of meth. Eubank was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 43, Effingham, Sept 24 on a charge of theft less than $500. Wiseman posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erica L. Lewis, 39, Anna, Sept 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential burglary. Lewis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary D. Tegenkamp, 30, Altamont, Sept 24 on a Pope County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Tegenkamp posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Johnny R. Burgess, 56, Wheeler, Sept 24 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Burgess posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Rudy J. Dierkens, 37, Wheeler, Sept 24 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of a hypodermic needle and obstructing justice. Dierkens was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 34, Effingham, Sept 24 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Gomez posted $300 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Gregory R. Corder, 37, Altamont, Sept 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct. Corder was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Altamont police arrested Jessica L. Presler, 34, Indianapolis, Sept 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Presler was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Curtis L. Cabbil Jr, 34, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Sept 25 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Cabbil posted $300 and was released.
