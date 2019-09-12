The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeannie M. Fancher, 46, Effingham, Sept 11 on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault of peace officer, fire, or worker and domestic battery/physical contact. Fancher was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 30, Effingham, Sept 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Kritz posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer L. Day, 32, Cowden, Sept 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Day posted $375 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Brittany N. Grant, 25, St. Elmo, Sept 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Grant was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Hank W. Conard, 29, Edgewood, Sept 11 on charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct. Conard was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Shanenon R. Yingst Gillespie, 31, , Sept 11 on charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer. Yingst Gillespie was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Alicia E. Heath Kramer, 30, Decatur, Sept 11 on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery/cause bodily harm. Heath Kramer was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Timothy R. Crowl, 41, Beecher City, Sept 12 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Crowl posted $250 and was released.
