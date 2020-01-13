Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Desiree D. Poe, 33, Watson, Jan. 12 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Poe posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Adam J.G. Moon, 35, Effingham, Jan. 12 on a charge of battery. Moon posted $150 and was released
- Effingham County deputies arrested John M. Durbin, 25, Jan. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer and a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court for theft. Durbin posted $1,000 on the Effingham County warrant and $1,575 on the Shelby County warrant and was released.
