The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kody D. Lankford, 21, Dieterich, Nov. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Lankford was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua W. Embry, 42, Chicago, Nov. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Embry was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Preston D. Phillips, 32, Effingham, Nov. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of theft. Phillips posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mark S. Hughes, 57, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nov. 18 on charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, armed violence, felon in possession of a firearm, cannabis trafficking of over 2,500 grams, expired driver's license and possession of a controlled substance. Hughes was in custody at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.