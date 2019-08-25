The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Heath A. Stilabower, 25, Neoga, Aug. 23 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Stilabower posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shane M. Junior, 27, Effingham, Aug. 24 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Junior posted $100 and a valid driver's license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John L. Mulvaney, 46, Kinmundy, Aug. 24 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of domestic battery. Mulvaney was in custody at last check.
- John H.W. Criner, 25, Effingham, reported to the Effingham County Jail Aug. 24 to begin serving a 24-hour sentence for a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham police arrested Terell M. Ross, 42, Hopkins, South Carolina, Aug. 25 on a charge of domestic battery. Ross was in custody at last check.
- Illinois State Police and Effingham County deputies arrested Donald T. Bush, 31, Effingham, Aug. 25 on two counts of resisting arrest and endangering the life of a child, driving under the influence of alcohol and domestic battery. Bush was in custody at last check.
