The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Forest W. Johnson, 29, Altamont, Oct. 21 on an Effingham County original warrant for forgery. Johnson posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Joshua D. Salto, 33, Altamont, Oct. 21 on charges of possession of meth, resist/obstruct a police officer, civil charge of drug paraphernalia and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended or revoked and Shelby County warrant for contempt of court. Salto was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Eric E. Lloyd, 32, Altamont, Oct. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for for driving while license suspended or revoked. Lloyd was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Karen S. Stone, 61, Quincy, Sept. 22 on a charges of possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Stone was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
