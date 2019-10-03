The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob D. Beck, 25, Effingham, Oct 2 on an Effingham County probation violation warrant for failure to abide by terms of Problem-Solving Court. Beck was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse S. Fisher, 27, Vandalia, Oct 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of drugs. Fisher posted $375 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Jessica M. Barron, 34, Granite City, Oct 2 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barron posted $450 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested William H. Florida, 46, Effingham, Oct. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Florida was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Joe D. Daily, 60, Effingham, Oct 2 on aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, flee/elude police and improper lane usage. Daily was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Wilton O. Girontello, 51, Hollywood, California, Oct 3 on charges of possession of meth and driving under the influence of drugs. Girontello was in jail at last check.
