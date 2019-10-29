The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested John R. Feldhake, 60, Effingham, Oct. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft control intent less than $500. Feldhake was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brett A. Galloway, 23, Effingham, Oct. 28 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer, correctional employee or firefighter. Galloway was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brady M. Carrol, 27, Altamont, Oct. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on failure to report change address or employment, a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to report address, a Clay County warrant for failure to appear on aggravated criminal sexual abuse registry and a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Carrol was in jail at last check.
