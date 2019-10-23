The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Daniel A. Barger, 42, Effingham, Oct. 22 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Barger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremiah R. Donaldson, 41, Beecher City, Oct. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of harrassing witness/family. Donaldson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 18, Watson, Oct 22 on charges of driving while license suspended and improper operation of an ATV on roadway. Wilkins posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard W. Ludlow, 51, Effingham, on a charge of public indecency. Ludlow posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Glen J. Rubsam, 59, Newton, Oct 23 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and expired registration sticker. Rubsam posted $100 and a valid driver’s license.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Crystal Kraemer, 30, Vandalia, Oct 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of improper lane usage. Kraemer was released by judge.
