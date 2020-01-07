Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Dennis M. Morrison, 64, Altamont, Jan. 6 on a charge of domestic battery. Morrison posted $3,500 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Jason R. Moffett, 49, Effingham, Jan. 6 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Moffett posted $250 and was released.
David L. Kerr, 38, Tower Hill, started serving Jan. 6 a 10-day sentence for driving while license suspended.
Illinois State Police arrested Frankie L. Doughty, 26, Clinton, Indiana, Jan. 6 on charges of speeding 26-35 over limit, expired license sticker and a Vermilion County, Indiana, warrant for second revocation of probation. Doughty was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Shyanne L. McCarty, 21, Beecher City, Jan. 6 on a charge of criminal trespass to property. McCarty posted $150 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Gregory R. Corder, 38, Altamont, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Corder posted $275 and was released.
