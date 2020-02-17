The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Carols G. Barnes, 25, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 16 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Barnes posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Emma A.M. Heath, 18, Arcola, Feb. 16 on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol. Heath was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Keidrah R. Wert, 28, Effingham, Feb. 16 on a charge of battery. Wert posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jenna K. Kampfl, 24, Dieterich, Feb. 16 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Kampfl was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anna M. Dickson, 64, Edgewood, Feb. 16 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt/failure to appear warrant. Dickson posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Kelly C. Levitt, 27, Beecher City, Feb. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of animal owner duties. Levitt posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan A. Buchanan, 44, Louisville, Feb. 16 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Buchanan posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Brenden A. Ashbaugh, 21, Effingham, Feb. 16 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and interfering with domestic violence report. Ashbaugh was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Hays, 40, Tower Hill, Feb. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Hays was in jail at last check.
