Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Alisa J.A. Crum, 22, Effingham, Dec. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing/delivery of cannabis. Crum posted $325 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Margaret E. Mulder, 25, Olney, Dec 16 on a charge of battery. Mulder posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan M. Grant, 31, St. Elmo, Dec. 16 on a Bond County warrant for violation of probation. Grant was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Courtney R. Sellers, 25, Neoga, Dec. 16 on a charge of possession of meth and a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Sellers was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse A. Hernandez, 35, Effingham, Dec. 16 on a charge of contempt of court. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Tommy L. Stockton, 34, Brownstown, Dec 16 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Stockton was given a $10,000 recognizance bond.
