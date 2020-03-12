The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Deandrea D. Roberts, 29, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 11 on a charge of domestic battery. Roberts was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kasandra S. Henson, 33, Marion, March 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence. Henson was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham police arrested Tucker J. O’Hara, 33, Effingham, March 11 on charges of criminal trespass to residence with person present and criminal damage to property. O’Hara was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.