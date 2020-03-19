The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Kyle Sinkler, 29, Mason, March 18 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of a stolen firearm, an Effingham County warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon and a charge of delivery of meth. Sinkler was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Setina L. Robinson, 36, Chicago, March 19 on charges of disorderly conduct and theft under $300. Robinson was given a notice to appear and released.
