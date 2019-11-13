The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Christopher E. Mayhood, 45, Effingham, Nov. 12 on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid accident. Mayhood posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony R. Roedl, 22, Altamont, Nov. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting. Roedl posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Daniel R. Rizo, 43, Effingham, Nov. 12 on charges of driving while license revoked and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Rizo posted $675 and was released.
