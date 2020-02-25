Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott P. Schumacher, 34, Neoga, Feb. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Schumacher posted $825 and was released.
- Cole D. Heiden, 34, Effingham, began serving Feb. 24 a 90-day work release sentence for possession of controlled substance except a/d.
- Effingham County deputies arrested George T. Grover, 42, Hidalgo, Feb. 24 on charges of adult-use cannabis by driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding. Grover posted $250 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested John B. Ayuso, 25, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Feb. 25 on charges of adult-use cannabis by a driver and speeding 35 over speed limit. Ayuso posted $250 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.