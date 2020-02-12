Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffery D. Murry, 31, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 11 on a Jefferson County, Missouri, parole violation. Murry was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Hillary L. Haney, 41, Shelbyville, Feb. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Haney posted $375 and was released.
- Scott W. Loy, 34, Effingham, Feb. 11 was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections.
- Effingham police arrested Mason W. Edinger, 22, Montrose, Feb. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for theft and new charges of possession of meth and delivery of meth. Edinger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Daniel L. Lankford, 20, Dieterich, Feb. 11 on charges of obstructing identification and possession of hypodermic needle. Lankford posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Camden B. Pickens, 36, Mason, Feb. 11 on charges of driving while license revoked and no insurance. Pickens posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Kyle W. Sinkler, 29, Mason, Feb. 11 on an Effingham County original warrant for meth delivery. Sinkler posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cole D. Hanley, 24, Sigel, Feb. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing identification. Hanley was in jail at last check.
