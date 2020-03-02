The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Heidi Vanbellehem, 50, Effingham, began serving March 1 a 60-day sentence, with day-for-day credit, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Santiago Jacinto, 49, Mt. Vernon, began serving March 1 a 10-day sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Effingham police arrested Zachary M. Hanley, 20, Sigel, March 1 on a charge of illegal consumption by a minor. Hanley posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.