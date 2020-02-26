Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany J. Holland, 36, Shelbyville, Feb. 25 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of stolen title violate sentence of probation and charges of possession of more than 5 grams of meth, driving while license revoked, obstructing identification and possession of drug paraphernalia criminal. Holland received a notice to appear on Effingham County charges and was transferred to Shelby County.
- Effingham police arrested Meghan E. Longwell, 27, Effingham, Feb. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for theft/unauthorized control of property greater than $500. Longwell posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cody R. Krantz, 32, Farina, Feb. 25 on a Clay County warrant for contempt of court child support maintenance fee. Krantz posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Craig A. Finke, 48, Vandalia, Feb. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft/unauthorized control of property between $10,000 and $500,000. Finke posted $1,000 and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica R. Clark, 34, Georgetown, Feb. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Clark was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Charles A. Jackson Jr., 41, Charleston, Feb. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Washington County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked and a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Jackson was given a $5,000 recognizance bond on Effingham County warrant and transferred to Shelby County.
- Effingham police arrested Forrest W. Johnson, 29, Altamont, Feb. 25 on charges of adult-use cannabis by driver and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Johnson posted $510 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Scott J. Clark, 30, Altamont, Feb. 25 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Clark posted $510 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Raegan M. Wright, 22, Effingham, Feb. 26 on a St. Charles County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Wright was in jail at last check.
