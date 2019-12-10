The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Gerry C. Foster, 40, Yale, began serving Dec 9 a 30-day sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daisy N. Hillis, 20, Effingham, Dec 9 on a Clay County warrant petition to revoke. Hillis was transported to Clay County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy L. Christy, 21, Effingham, Dec 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to report in court on change of employment as registered sex offender. Christy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Dyer, 42, Virden, Dec 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of forgery/issue/deliver document. Dyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary A. Anderson, 37, Effingham, Dec 9 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Anderson posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Porsha P. Peterson, 36, Neoga, Dec 10 on charges of felony revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer and improper lane usage. Peterson was in jail at last check.
