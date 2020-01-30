Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Mark D. Fuesting, 52, Effingham, Jan. 29 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Fuesting was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Zachary P. Platteborze, 22, Effingham, Jan. 29 on a charge of no valid driver’s license. Platteborze posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tommy G. Watts, 50, Effingham, Jan. 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Watts posted $1,075 and was released.
