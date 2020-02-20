The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested William E. Wheeler, 29, Effingham, Feb. 19 on a Douglas County warrant for escape. Wheeler was transferred to Douglas County.
- Effingham police arrested Jesse E. Shaw, 35, Effingham, Feb. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct, Monroe, Indiana, warrant for violation of pretrial release, burglary and theft. Shaw was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Noah Z. Benton, 23, Loami, Feb. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct. Benton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amber N. Mesnard, 32, Kinmundy, Feb. 19 on a charge of contempt of court for failed drug test. Mesnard was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis W. Barr, 40, Effingham, Feb. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Barr was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amanda K. Chaney, 38, Brownstown, Feb. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a Coles County warrant for failure to appear for obstructing identification. Chaney was released on Effingham County charges then released to Coles County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Megan B. Kraft, 32, Teutopolis, Feb. 19 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Kraft was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Erin E. Bertiaux, 40, Neoga, Feb. 19 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, no valid driver’s license, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of contraband in penal institution. Bertiaux was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Jamie L. Hays, 40, Mason, Feb. 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Hays was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Christopher Harvie, 45, Toronto, Canada, Feb. 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper lane usage, following too closely and failure to use turn signal. Harvie posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kendrick A. Jackson, 26, Effingham, Feb. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Jackson posted $825 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.