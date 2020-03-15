The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Chelsea J. Sipes, 55, Effingham, began serving March 13 a mittimus to jail on a Drug Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy A. Young, 42, Pontoon Beach, Jan 13, on an Effingham County original warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property. Young was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alan J. Logsdon, 37, Shelbyville, March 13 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for driving on a revoked or suspended license for driving under the influence/sss 2nd. Logsdon was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Donald S. McQuay, 60, Columbus, Ohio, March 14 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and improper lane usage. McQuay posted $300 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Addison V. Heckler, 19, Robison, March 15 on a charges of illegal consumption by a minor and no seat belt. Heckler was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephen C. Gavins, 25, Fairfield, March 15 on a charge of adult possession of cannabis by passenger. Gavins posted $250 and was released.
