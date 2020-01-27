Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Charles A. Blankenship, 42, Flora, Jan. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Blankenship was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Richard J. Hubeny, 58, Gilbertsville, Kentucky, Jan. 26 on charges of driving while license suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol, adult possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis 10-30 grams. Hubeny posted $400 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy R. Snell, 44, Hildago, Jan. 26 on charges of possession of between 400 and 900 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and driving under the influence of drugs. Snell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Torrey L. Denton, 33, Altamont, Jan. 26 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and driving in wrong lane. Denton posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
