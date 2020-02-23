Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Colt A. Stephens, 31, Farina, Feb. 21 on a charges of driving while license suspended and possession of adult-use cannabis by driver. Stephens posted $250 and was released.
- Dillon S. Beccue, 27, Edgewood, began serving Feb. 21 a 48-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Michael J. Matlock, 61, Belleville, began serving Feb. 21 a 30-day sentence.
- Effingham police arrested Shane J. Bohn, 46, Effingham, Feb. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Bohn posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Samantha S. Allen, 36, Herrick, Feb. 22 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt warrant. Allen posted $100 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Bryan W. Durbin, 31, Vandalia, Feb. 22 on charges of felony driving while license revoked and possession of revoked driver’s license. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Devon R. Matlock, 20, Greencastle, Indiana, Feb. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of littering. Matlock was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dustin F. Jansen, 36, Teutopolis, Feb. 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to dim headlights. Jansen posted $120 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Charles L. Spence, 27, Effingham, Feb. 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to dim headlights. Spence posted $100 and a valid driver’s license.
- Altamont police arrested Joshua D. Byrum, 36, Brownstown, Feb. 22 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Byrum received a notice to appear and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aidan A. Bailey, 19, Effingham, Feb. 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving in wrong lane, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. Bailey posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Todd A. Starwalt, 42, Effingham, began serving Feb. 22 a 30-day work release sentence for driving suspended, revoked, MDDP, no device.
- Rodney L. Houser, 33, Shumway, began serving Feb. 22 a 48-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham police arrested Michael D. Munsell, 47, Effingham, Feb. 22 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Munsell was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Joshua R. Keck, 31, Feb. 22 on a charge of illegal adult cannabis/passenger. Keck was in jail at last check.
