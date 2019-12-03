The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Matthew H. Rush, 25, Brownstown, began serving a 10-day sentence Dec 2 for driving while license revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brooke L. Deadmond, 29, Greenup, Dec. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deadmond was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse D. Huff, 31, Herrick, Dec. 2 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Huff posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Perry J. Graham, 46, Charleston, Dec. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Graham was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jenna K. Kampfl, 24, Edgewood, Dec 2 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Kampfl was given a notice to appear and released.
