Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamie L. Camelon, 39, Shumway, Jan. 27 on a Douglas County warrant for contempt. Camelon posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John A. McCormick, 27, Shumway, Jan. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of driving while license suspended. McCormick posted $575 and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard A. Heil, 41, Alton, Jan. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Heil was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Seth L. Tolliver-Goode, 20, Effingham, Jan. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of criminal damage to property less than $500. Tolliver-Goode was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan M. Pygott, 33, Effingham, Jan. 27 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Pygott posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cole D. Borton, 23, Effingham, Jan. 27 on a charge of adult possession cannabis. Borton posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brenden J. Byrum, 20, Effingham, Jan. 28 on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and illegal transport of alcohol by a passenger. Byrum given a notice to appear and released.
