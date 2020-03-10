The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy L. Christy, 21, Mason, March 9 on an Edgar County failure to appear warrant for speeding. Christy posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brett A. Galloway, 23, Altamont, March 9 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for domestic battery. Galloway was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Kara J. Lillard, 21, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, March 9 on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding. Lillard posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy S. Leverette, 40, Aledo, March 9 on a charge of contempt of court. Leverette posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ricky A. Matlock, 64, Edgewood, March 9 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Matlock was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Preston D. Phillips, 32, Effingham, March 9 on an Effingham failure to appear warrant for residential burglary. Phillips posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James K. England, 36, Westfield, March 9 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful failure of duty to report as a sex offender and a Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance. England posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Deborah K. McCracken, 42, Effingham, March 9 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McCracken posted $325 and was released.
