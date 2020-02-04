Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jared N. Sapp, 28, Effingham, Feb. 3 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Sapp was transported to Coles County.
- Effingham police arrested Eleazar Ortega Hoyos, 23, Effingham, Feb. 3 on charges of no valid driver’s license and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of cannabis. Hoyos was given a notice to appear and transferred to Coles County.
- Effingham police arrested Kaleb A.J. Godert, 18, Effingham, Feb. 3 on a charge of theft. Godert was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy Maiden, 21, Champaign, Feb. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct. Maiden was given a $7,500 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony K. Hamilton, 33, Mattoon, Feb. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of meth precursor less than 15 grams. Hamilton was given a $7,500 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ted A. Burkghardt, 46, Effingham, Feb. 3 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Burkghardt posted $225 and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne M.D. Haxton, 29, Mason, Feb. 3 on a Fayette County original warrant for official misconduct. Haxton posted $500 and released.
- Altamont police arrested Anthony M. Fisher, 24, Altamont, Feb. 4 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Fisher was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.