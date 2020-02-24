Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kody D. Lankford, 21, Dieterich, Feb. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Lankford posted $1,575 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Kevin C. Chidester, 32, Danforth, Feb. 23 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Chidester posted $250 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jacobb N. Durham, 28, Edgewood, Feb. 23 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol. Durham posted $300 and was released.
