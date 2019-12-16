Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph A. Sowell, 32, Greenup, Dec 15 on charges of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and a Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence. Sowell posted $250 on the Effingham charges and $375 on the Clark County warrant.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Seth W. Russell, 21, Cowden, Dec 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer, speeding, failure to signal when required, illegal transportation of alcohol and possession of cannabis. Russell posted $250 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rashidah L. Thompson, 19, St. Louis, Dec. 15 on a Granite City warrant for failure to appear iin court on charge of retail theft over $300. Thompson was in jail at last check.
