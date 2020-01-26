Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tony L. Kruger, 24, Beecher City, Jan. 24 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear attachment for contempt. Kruger was transferred to Fayette County.
- Illinois State Police arrested Brandon Schubert, 32, Mattoon, Jan. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on charge of driving while license suspended. Schubert posted $375 and was released.
- Dakota L. Barton, 23, Lovington, began serving Jan. 24 a 10-day sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Effingham police arrested Kenneth Hune, 51, Carmel, Indiana, Jan. 24 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge driving while license suspended. Hune posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rachael L. Stephens, 26, Effingham, Jan. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Stephens was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Brenda L. Davis, 39, Altamont, Jan. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Davis posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Elesha M. Brinkopf, 36, Neoga, Jan. 25 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Brinkopf posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffrey D. Loy, 50, Watson, Jan. 25 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Loy was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.