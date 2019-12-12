The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas A. Bryant, 19, Urbana, Dec. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis. Bryant was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James L. Hardesty, 38, Beecher City, Dec. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to abide by Problem-Solving Court conditions. Hardesty was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Corey J. Andrews, 47, Granite City, Dec. 11 on an Effingham County original warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property and a Macoupin County warrant for failure for theft and a Pike County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft over $500. Andrews was in jail at last check.
