Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Timothy J. Mahon, 49, Effingham, Jan. 22 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Mahon posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob L. McGuire, 26, Flora, Jan. 22 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for disorderly conduct. McGuire was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham police arrested James N. Ullrich, 45, Effingham, Jan. 22 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for resisting a peace officer/correctional employee/firefighter. Ullrich was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony D. Finney, 26, Effingham, Jan. 22 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for driving while license suspended. Finney posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Sarah J. Loy, 38, Beecher City, Jan. 22 on charges of driving while license suspended and obstructing justice. Loy was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sunshine C. Cole, 47, Vandalia, Jan. 22 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Cole was still in jail at last check.
