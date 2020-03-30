The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Nathan A. Turrentine, 29, Bridgeport, March 29 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Turrentine was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Seth J. Hahn, 28, Charleston, March 29 on a Richland County warrant for forgery/possession with intent and a Richland County warrant for domestic battery. Hahn was released to Richland County authorities.
- Effingham police arrested Kimberly K. Hafford, 41, Effingham, March 29 on a charge of domestic battery. Hafford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David L. Barber, 30, Newton, March 29 on a charge of domestic battery. Barber was in jail at last check.
