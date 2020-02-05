Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derrick L. Covington, 26, Pana, Feb. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Covington posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy L. Christy, 21, Mason, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Christy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Sabrina P.A. Gonzalez, 22, Farina, Feb. 4 on a charge of theft over $300. Gonzalez posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.