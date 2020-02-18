The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany B. Davis, 23, Greenville, Feb. 17 on charges of possession of cannabis by driver and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Davis was given a notice to appear by State's Attorney and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Earl T. Prewitt, 43, Dieterich, Feb. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Prewitt was released by the judge.
