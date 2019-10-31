The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tommy G. Watts, 50, Effingham, Oct. 30 on a charge of contempt of court failed drug test positive meth. Watts was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Charlotte L. Boomershine, 40, Alton, Oct. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Boomershine was given a $2,500 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard A. Heil, 40, Alton, Oct. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance. Heil was given a $2,500 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham police arrested Caillou R. Repp, 18, Effingham, Oct. 30 on a charge of home invasion. Repp was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Brandie L. Jordan, 42, Effingham, Oct 30 on a charge of theft under $500. Jordan posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Zion E. Mace, 18, Shumway, Oct. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for speeding 21-25 over the speed limit and charges of home invasion and criminal damage to property over $300. Mace was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Noah A. Rebollo, 20, Effingham, Oct. 30 on a charge of home invasion. Rebollo was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek C. Miller, 36, Beecher City, Oct. 30 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol by driver. Miller posted $100 and a driver's license.
