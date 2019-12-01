The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dallas E. Kelley, 35, Hampton, Georgia, Nov. 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Kelley posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Miranda D. Ledbetter, 40, Altamont, Nov. 29 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Ledbetter was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham police arrested Steven J. Frey, 27, Effingham, Nov. 30 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Frey posted $100 and a valid driver's license.
- Illinois State Police arrested Tasha L. Stewart, 43, Hammond, Indiana, Nov. 30 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Stewart posted $250 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Evan M. Burton, 27, Jackson, Tennessee, Nov. 30 on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding. Burton posted $250 and was released.
