The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Susie Wilder Nettleton, 49, Effingham, March 3 on a Brown County, Wisconsin, warrant for two counts of possession of controlled substance. Nettleton was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Fermin S. Quezada, 34, Decatur, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of child sex offender/loitering. Quezada was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Brooklyn D. Manning, 19, Effingham, March 3 on a charge of domestic battery. Manning was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Valek M. Bernahl, 20, Altamont, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession less than five grams of meth less. Bernahl posted $585 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Dustin R. Miller, 36, Dieterich, March 3 on a charge of retail theft. Miller posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct. Pinkerton posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Rodney J. Mars Jr., 18, St. Elmo, March 3 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Mars posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested James T. Davis, 28, Effingham, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Davis was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.