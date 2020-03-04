The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.

  • Effingham County deputies arrested Susie Wilder Nettleton, 49, Effingham, March 3 on a Brown County, Wisconsin, warrant for two counts of possession of controlled substance. Nettleton was released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Fermin S. Quezada, 34, Decatur, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of child sex offender/loitering. Quezada was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham police arrested Brooklyn D. Manning, 19, Effingham, March 3 on a charge of domestic battery. Manning was given a notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Valek M. Bernahl, 20, Altamont, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession less than five grams of meth less. Bernahl posted $585 and was released.
  • Effingham police arrested Dustin R. Miller, 36, Dieterich, March 3 on a charge of retail theft. Miller posted $150 and was released.
  • Effingham police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct. Pinkerton posted $225 and was released.
  • Effingham police arrested Rodney J. Mars Jr., 18, St. Elmo, March 3 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Mars posted $250 and was released. 
  • Effingham police arrested James T. Davis, 28, Effingham, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Davis was in jail at last check.

 

