Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronald W. Junior, 46, Altamont, Dec. 16 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, resisting a police officer, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Junior posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert W. Nealy, 60, Lovelady, Texas, Dec. 16 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene/property damage and expired registration sticker. Nealy posted $300 and was released.
