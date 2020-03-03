The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Illinois State Police arrested Darrian J. Foster, 31, Herrick, March 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on charge of driving while license suspended. Foster was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, Beecher City, March 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Kaiser was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
