Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rudy J. Dierkens, 37, Wheeler, Jan. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Dierkens was released time served.
- Effingham police arrested Kyrstie M. Roderick, 28, Effingham, Jan. 14 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Roderick posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Karson E. Bumpus, 20, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 14 on a charge of possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle by driver. Bumpus posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis W. Lister, 37, Ingraham, Jan. 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Lister was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Kimberly S. Proffitt, 48, Effingham, Jan. 14 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Proffitt was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
