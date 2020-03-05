The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton C. Elder, 29, Shelbyville, March 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Elder posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher L. Christianson, 28, Effingham, March 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Christianson posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brett W. Snively, 27, Tower Hill, March 4 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Snively posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Matthew D. Jones, 31, Decatur, March 4 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence. Jones posted $150 and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Noe A. Orellana Lopez, 20, Dallas, March 4 on charges of no valid driver’s license and speeding. Lopez posted $250 and was released.
