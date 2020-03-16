The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested William D. Philpot, 40, Augusta, Georgia, March 15 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Philpot was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Ethan J. Peck, 37, Erie, Kansas, March 15 on a Bourbon County, Kansas, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of fleeing or attempting to elude. Peck was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Dustin A. Hall, 38, Effingham, March 15 on a charge of domestic battery. Hall was in jail at last check.
