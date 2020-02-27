Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nikki D. Wriston, 35, Teutopolis, on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of improper lane usage. Wriston posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Meghan E. Longwell, 27, Effingham, Feb. 26 on an Effingham County for failure to appear warrant for probation fees. Longwell posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 30, Effingham, Feb. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft less than $300. Kritz posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Kenneth P. Meyer, 56, Watson, Feb. 26 on charges of possession of a stolen weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of ammunition. Meyer posted $150 and was released.
