The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, Watson, Nov. 4 on a charge of possession of meth. Boerckel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rancy L. Manhart, 43, Clarissa, Minneasota, Nov. 4 on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charege of theft. Manhart posted $225 and was released.
- William P. Knight Jr., 33, Effingham was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for residential burglary.
- Effingham police arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 21, Effingham, Nov. 4 on charges of possession of meth, aggravated resisting a peace officer causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle. Rigdon was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shane J. Bohn, 46, Mason, Nov. 4 on charge of possession of controlled substance. Bohn was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Brittany D. Steward, 31, Keenes, Nov. 4 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of forgery/issue/deliver document, a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license suspended and a Williamson County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license revoked. Steward was released to Jefferson County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael E. Cowger, 34, Dieterich, on charges of assault and criminal damage to property. Cowger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Tara B. Szarek, 27, Effingham, Nov. 4 on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal trespass to vehicle. Szarek was in jail at last check.
